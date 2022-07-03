'We are being provoked': Belarus intercepted attempted missile strikes by Ukraine, Lukashenko says

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday (July 2) claimed that Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory three days ago, news agencies reported citing the state-run Belta news agency. The report further mentioned that Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, said that Ukraine's missiles had been intercepted.

Without providing any proof to support the claim, Lukashenko also said Belarus did not want war with Ukraine but would fight if its own territory was invaded.

Notably, news agencies had reported that Belarus allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying: "We are being provoked. I have to tell you, three days ago, maybe a bit more, an attempt to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory was made from the territory of Ukraine."

"But, thank God, the Pantsir anti-aircraft systems managed to intercept all the missiles launched by Ukrainian armed forces," he added.

Lukashenko said there were no troops from Belarus fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war, what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in the neighbouring country.

So far, there is no comment from the Ukrainian military side on Lukashenko's claims.

