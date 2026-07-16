/Waziristan on the boil again: Pakistani security forces kill four terrorists, foil suicide attack

Pakistani security forces foiled a suicide attack when terrorists attempted to ram an explosives-laden vehicle into a military post in the Kari Kot area of Wana in Lower South Waziristan on Thursday (July 16), Dawn and other Pakistani media reported. Four terrorists were killed, and no casualties were reported among security personnel. Clearance operations are ongoing, and the area has been placed under tight security.

South Waziristan has historically been a hotspot for terrorism and extremism

There has been a series of attacks in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), particularly in South Waziristan. The latest attempt is similar to a major assault in November 2025 on the army-run Cadet College Wana, where terrorists tried to target students and staff but were killed before they could harm them.

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Security forces foiled another attempted suicide attack in May this year on a military post near Azam Warsak Bazaar, in which one civilian was killed and 15 others injured.

Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said that Pakistan's security situation deteriorated sharply in May due to increased terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, according to the Dawn report.

Security forces are also fighting various armed groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Under Operation Shaban, which has focused on counter-terrorism operations in the border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani security forces have eliminated dozens of militants since early July in joint operations involving the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and police. The death toll from these operations has been reported to be as high as 100.

Pakistan Taliban among active terrorist and armed groups in the region

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which the Pakistani government officially refers to as Fitna al-Khawarij, is the most active and deadliest militant group operating in Waziristan. Known as the Pakistan Taliban, the TTP was behind several major attacks following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 and has intensified its operations since 2024–2025.

TTP splinter factions and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) are also active in the area, carrying out attacks against Pakistani security forces and, at times, civilian targets. They continue to exploit the rugged terrain and cross-border sanctuaries along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.