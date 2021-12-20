Watch: With huge repair cost, Tesla owner instead blows up car with dynamite

On learning about the huge cost of repair for Tesla car, an owner instead blew it with the help of 30 kg dynamite at an ice-covered village, Jaala, in Kymenlaakso region of south Finland.

The incident was witnessed by several people as it was covered on a YouTube channel, Pommijatkat.

In the video, the voiceover says the 2013 Tesla Model S car's owner Tuomas Katainen reveals why is he going to explode it.

The explosion of the vehicle was also a Herculean task. Numerous sticks of dynamite were mounted on one side of the car to direct the blast in one direction. This ensured that the fragments hit a rock wall just behind the car. For this, a circuit of fuses was also made.

"When I bought Tesla, the first 1,500 km were nice. It was an excellent car. Then, the error codes hit. So, I ordered the tow truck to take my car to the service station. For almost a month, the car was at the dealer's workshop and I finally got a call that they cannot do anything for my car. The only option is to change the whole battery cell," the owner said with his white Tesla car in the background.

"It would cost me at least 20,000 Euros. So, I told them I am coming to pick up my car. And now, I am going to explode the whole car away because apparently there was no guarantee or anything," he added.

