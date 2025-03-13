A female American high school track runner was accused of misdemeanor assault and battery after a viral video showed her striking a competitor's head with her baton at a relay. According to the ABC news report, the victim ended up having a concussion. The girl facing charges was identified as Alaila Everett from Virginia. She is a senior student at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth.

The runner was taking part in the second leg of the 4x200-metre relay race when she hit her baton on another athlete, Kaelen Tucker. She can be seen in the video striking the baton on the other athlete's head. The whole incident took place on March 4, during the Virginia State High School League Championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Case Details

On Wednesday (Mar 12), the commonwealth's attorney of Lynchburg city, Bethany Harrison, said a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery was issued against Everett in this matter.

Tucker is a junior student from Brookville High School. In the viral video, she stumbles and reaches off the track after being hit by the baton.

After the hitting, she was taken to the medical care by personnel. She would later be treated for a concussion, she said according to a report in WVEC, an ABC affiliate in Hampton, Virginia.

She added, "I was so in disbelief. I didn't know what happened."

In an interview broadcast on US TV programme 'Good Morning America', Everett shared her point of view on the incident, insisting that the baton strike was an accident.

She said, "I would never do that on purpose, that's not in my character."

According to Everett's family, Tucker was too close to their daughter, which led to an accidental incident. This proximity led Everett to lose her balance and the baton to make contact with Tucker.

