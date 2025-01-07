Police in the US state of Virginia have been searching for a man who fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Interstate 495 (an auxiliary highway) on Monday (Jan 6) afternoon.

Advertisment

According to American media reports, the multiple-vehicular crash led to an hours-long manhunt which involved drones, rescue teams, and police officers searching a nearby neighbourhood.

The incident began around 2.35 pm local time near Eisenhower Avenue when state troopers responded to two crashes on the highway. As they started investigating, a third crash occurred nearby.

Vehicle involved in the third crash flees scene

Advertisment

Citing officials, a report by Fox News affiliate Fox5 said that one of the vehicles involved in the third crash fled the scene. Less than a mile away, that same driver (involved in the third crash) crashed again, ending up in a ditch.

Also read | FBI seizes record cache of explosives in Virginia farm raid; suspect backed far-right

Police said the driver was identified as 38-year-old Victor A. Caneza. Fox5 reported that Caneza was told to wait in his car, but he decided to make a run for it.

Advertisment

The 38-year-old abandoned his car and ran across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway before disappearing into a drainage area beneath Interstate 495.

According to authorities, Caneza did not have a valid driver's license.

Manhunt launched

Over a dozen police officials and rescue teams searched for Caneza for more than three hours. Drones were sent to the drainage area. The manhunt ended at 6.30 pm local time without locating the suspect.

Also read | Virginia man dies after bear in tree shot by his partner falls on him

Fox5 further reported that state troopers were stationed at nearby drain covers to cover possible exits. Authorities were now obtaining warrants to charge Caneza with felony hit-and-run and felony eluding.

They also urged people to contact Virginia State Police if they found any information on the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies)