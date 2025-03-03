The United States (US) army claimed on Saturday (March 2) that it killed a senior military leader of the terrorist organisation Hurras al-Din, linked to the Al-Qaeda, in Northwest Syria in a precision airstrike. The US Central Command announced that the airstrike was carried out by the army in February this year.



Also read: Taliban, Al Qaida & LeT, JeM links concerning, says UNSC's counter terror committee chair Tirumurti

Advertisment

“On Feb. 23, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria, targeting and killing Muhammed Yusuf Ziya Talay, the senior military leader of the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate,” the US Central Command said in a post on the social media platform X.

“The airstrike is part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,” the post added.

CENTCOM Forces Kill the Senior Military Leader of Al-Qaeda Affiliate Hurras al-Din (HaD) in Syria



On Feb. 23, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria, targeting and killing Muhammed Yusuf Ziya Talay, the senior military leader of… pic.twitter.com/trhDvgdgne — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2025

Advertisment

CENTCOM Forces Kill an Al Qaeda Affiliate, Hurras al-Din, Leader in Northwest Syria



On Feb. 21, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria, killing Wasim Tahsin Bayraqdar, a senior leadership facilitator of the terrorist organization… pic.twitter.com/8daB0kqqOm — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 22, 2025

Also read: At UNSC, India highlights Pakistan's link with Al Qaida, Islamic State in South Asia

The visual of the strikes shared by the authority showed a car, moving through deserted plains, being shot precisely at the driver seat. The car was seen getting stopped after being shot at and left with dent marks.

Advertisment

Gen Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command said after the strike, “As we have said in the past, we will continue to relentlessly pursue these terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and U.S., allied, and partner personnel in the region.”

Also read: US drone strike may have killed al Qaida propaganda chief Abu Hajar al-Makki

The US forces, in a similar manner, announced that they killed Wasim Tahsin Bayraqdar, a senior leadership facilitator of Hurras al-Din on February 21 through a precision airstrike.

Hurras al-Din, which the US considers as Al-Qaeda’s “formal presence in Syria”, announced its dissolution in January this year, according to an AFP report.

Also read: Bangladesh bans al Qaida affiliate Ansar Al Islam