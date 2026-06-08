/WATCH | Trump blames weather for viral meltdown during TV interview

US President Donald Trump has blamed the weather for his viral meltdown during an interview. This comes after the Republican lashed out at NBC’s Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker before storming out of the television interview and accusing American media of being “crooked” over claims that the US elections are rigged.

What happened during interview?

During the interview, Welker questioned Trump about his proposed “anti-weaponisation fund,” which was designed to provide compensation to individuals who believe they were unfairly targeted by government investigations during the Biden administration. However, the proposal has reportedly failed to advance after receiving little support from federal authorities.

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Defending the proposal, Trump argued that political opponents and sections of the media had caused serious harm to people’s lives through what he described as unjust legal actions.

“I love the idea because people like you, the fake dirty press, the crooked press, people like stupid Biden, he’s not smart enough to know what’s going on, but people that surrounded him ... what they did to the lives of people, they destroyed people. They sent people to jail who did nothing wrong,” Trump said.

The discussion became more heated when Welker asked Trump to substantiate his long-standing claims that the 2020 presidential election was manipulated. The president maintained that evidence exists to support his allegations.

“Listen to me: There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. It was a dirty election, and it’s happening again right now in California,” Trump said without providing any substantial evidence to suggest his claims.

As Welker continued to press him for proof on his claims, Trump slammed her and the US media, saying, “No, they’re crooked. They’re crooked, just like you’re crooked. Your press is crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked.”

When Welker rejected the accusations, Trump responded, “Really? Well, you play right into their hands then. You’re either crooked, or you’re stupid.”

Trump went on to slam US media and said, “Your elections are crooked, and you’re crooked and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN. You’re one-sided crooked networks.”

Moments later, he stood up and walked off. “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling,” he said. When the moderator urged him to continue, he said, “I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press because you know what, a country can never be great with a dishonest press,” before leaving.

Trump blames it on rain

Following the meltdown, which has gone viral on social media, Trump told reporters at an agricultural roundtable: “I just did an interview in the most beautiful barn I’ve ever seen.”

He added, “But it was raining. And it was with NBC fake news. And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.”