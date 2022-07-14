Watch| Slip of tongue? Biden asks to keep alive 'honour' of holocaust during Israel visit

Joe Biden is off to a "meme start" on his first visit to Israel during his Middle-East trip. The US President made another error in a speech in Israel, saying "honour of Holocaust" rather than "horror." Additionally, he mispronounces the name of the Jerusalem Holocaust Memorial Museum. His "mistakes" have caused a Twitter meme frenzy.

Biden leaves crowd in STUNNED silence during official Israel visit after telling them to “keep alive the honor of the Holocaust” after his brain BREAKS



pic.twitter.com/xS6FFOtf0x — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 13, 2022 ×

"We'll continue to advance Israel's integration into the region," Biden said after Air Force One touched down at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv to a red-carpet welcome while underscoring Washington's "bone deep" connection to the Jewish state.

"I'm proud to say that our relationship with the state of Israel is deeper and stronger in my view than it's ever been. With this visit, we're strengthening our connections even further," the president said.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden began a Middle East tour in Israel. As they prepare to take on their shared enemy, Iran, both parties committed to further integrating the Jewish state in the area. Biden, whose first overseas trip as president will also take him to Saudi Arabia, pledged his full support for Israel, which has recently established ties with a number of Arab nations and seeks to do the same with Riyadh.

