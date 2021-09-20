Watch: Shooter walks into Russian university; horrific images emerge of students jumping off campus building

A student opened fire in a university in Russia as students jumped off the campus building on Monday.

At least eight people were killed in the shooting which took place in the Russian city of Perm. Unconfirmed social media reports said the attack was carried out by an 18-year-old student Timur Bekmansurov.

Russia: 18 yr old Taimur opens fire at Perm University leaving 8 killed & several wounded.

He is reportedly been Detained pic.twitter.com/lS65Lm9jyy — Norbart Elakes (@NorbartElakes) September 20, 2021 ×

Horrific videos on social media showed students hurridly jumping off the university to escape even as the attacker went on a shooting rampage.

In the video, the shooter can be seen holding a gun while walking into the university campus in black uniform with a helmet.

Atleast 8 people killed in shooting incident at #Perm state university in #Russia attacker can be seen with a shotgun pic.twitter.com/kAvVr69LZL — Ramiz (@RamizReports) September 20, 2021 ×

University spokesperson Natalia Pechishcheva had said the gunman was "liquidated" however police later clarified he was arrested after suffering injuries.

The motive of the attack is still unclear. Students used barricades made from chairs as several shocked students ran from the campus area.

Media reports said the gunman had posted a social media photo of himself posing with a rifle, helmet and ammunition.

The gunman reportedly said, "I've thought about this for a long time, it's been years and I realised the time had come to do what I dreamt of." The post was eventually taken down.

In May, a teenage gunman had opened fire at a school in Kazan killing nine people and injuring several others. In another incident in 2018, a student had opened fire in a college in Crimea killing 20 people. He later shot himself.

