/Watch: Russia conducts long-range mobile ICBM test, missile travels 6,700 km

Russia’s Defence Ministry on Friday announced that it had conducted a successful combat training launch of a mobile, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region.

The Strategic Missile Forces deployed a mobile launcher battery to a remote area before firing the missile across the country towards the Kura test site on the Kamchatka Peninsula, located more than 6,700 kilometres to the east.

A video released by the Defence Ministry showed the missile being launched from a forested location.

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The military said the launch aimed to confirm the “tactical, technical and flight characteristics of the missile system”.

“All assigned tasks were completed in full,” the ministry said, adding that the ICBM maintained a “flawless trajectory”.

Russia has one of the world's largest arsenals of advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles. Its land-based nuclear triad relies heavily on systems such as the mobile RS-24 Yars, the silo-based RS-28 Sarmat and older legacy missiles such as the Topol-M.



The unique feature of the latest tested ICBM is its mobile launch capability. Rather than firing from a fixed underground silo, the Strategic Missile Forces moved a mobile transporter erector launcher (TEL) battery into a remote forested area before launching the missile.

The test therefore demonstrated the system's ability to operate from a remote location while also testing its operational readiness and rapid-response capabilities under field conditions.