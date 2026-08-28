/Putin warns direct strike on UK military bases: World War III fears rise

Ukraine is increasingly taking the war deep inside Russia with long-range strikes, while Britain and France are expanding support for Kyiv's long-range missile capability. Britain has agreed to share classified technology that could help Ukraine produce its own Storm Shadow-related missiles. Now, Moscow says this crosses a major red line and has warned it could target British military installations. At the same time, NATO countries have reported airspace incidents involving Russian-origin drones, while Moscow has denied deliberately targeting NATO territory. The result is a rapidly widening confrontation where the battlefield, Western military support & NATO's borders are becoming increasingly difficult to separate