Watch: Peru's former president gets out of prison without completing sentence for 1991 massacre

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year prison term for the human rights abuses during his decade-long rule in the 1990s, has been released from a prison in capital Lima.

The 85-year-old former president, son of Japanese immigrant parents, was serving a 25-year sentence in connection with the killings of 25 Peruvians by purported death squads in the 1990s.

Peru’s constitutional court ordered his immediate release on Tuesday (Dec 6) but the Inter-American Court of Human Rights had asked for a delay to study the ruling.

Fujimori was seen wearing a face mask and getting supplemental oxygen. He walked out of the prison door and got in a sport utility vehicle driven by his daughter-in-law.

He sat in the backseat with son and daughter, the career politician Keiko Fujimori widely deemed Fujimori's political heiress.

His children were seen hugging him before he got into the car.

Peru's highest court on Tuesday (Dec 6) ruled in favor of an appeal to restore a 2017 pardon for Fujimori, 85, on humanitarian grounds.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) had earlier requested the move be blocked.

Fujimori served around 16 years after being extradited from Chile in 2007.

Fujimori's family's reaction

Fujimori's political heiress Keiko addressed the crowd through a megaphone at the door of her home where her father is now expected to reside.

"There is no hatred or resentment in my heart, but gratitude."

The details of local TV footage seen by the Reuters showed a crowd of supporters cheering and pushing against Fujimori's car as it tried to leave the prison's premises on the outskirts of Lima.

"It was time for this injustice against Fujimori to end, thanks to him our country is on its feet," Catalina Ponce, a Fujimori supporter waiting outside the prison, said earlier in the day.