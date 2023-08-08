WATCH | People rally for Black riverboat worker attacked by whites over Pontoon parking

A clash ensued on the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama, between individuals standing up for a Black riverboat worker and a group of white individuals who had physically attacked him. The incident was sparked when the Black worker confronted a group of white people for parking their pontoon boat illegally, obstructing the docking of a larger riverboat.

Racial tensions soon flared as people rush to aid the riverboat worker. Videos capturing the Saturday night altercation were shared widely on social media platforms, showcasing a stark division along racial lines.

Social media users expressed support for the Black individuals who came to the riverboat worker's defense. Many comments celebrated this display of unity, with one noting that the era of racial discrimination akin to 1963 had passed, referencing the Civil Rights Act's enactment. “This is not … 1963 anymore,” the comment reportedly read.

Police respond

Montgomery police received reports of a disturbance along the 200 block of Coosa Street in the vicinity of the Montgomery Riverfront park. Officers arrived at the scene to find a large group engaged in a physical altercation.

Several individuals were detained, and charges are pending, according to a police statement. Though specific details about the charges were not provided, authorities confirmed that both Black and white participants were involved.

Pontoon boat dispute

The brawl began when a pontoon boat prevented a larger riverboat from docking, prompting the Black riverboat worker to intervene.

This action led to a violent attack by a group of white men against the Black worker. The situation escalated further when approximately six Black men from the riverboat confronted the white group. Bystanders cheered as the Black individuals defended themselves and the riverboat worker, engaging in physical altercations that resulted in injuries.

Mayhem subsides as police intervene

Police officers arrived on the scene, quelling the violence and detaining several individuals involved. Subsequent to their arrival, another brief skirmish erupted before the police managed to bring the situation under control. Reports from NBC station WSFA of Montgomery indicate that arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the altercation.

Authorities are reviewing additional videos and have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests. Police have appealed to the public for assistance in piecing together the events leading to the confrontation.

Montgomery's mayor, Steven Reed, responded to the incident, saying that the individuals responsible for the violent episode have been apprehended and that justice will be served.

Among the chaos, a man identified as "Aaren" emerged as a hero as he courageously swam across the river to assist the riverboat worker.

“In the face of adversity, Aaren selflessly came to the rescue of a fellow colleague, showcasing courage beyond his years,” read a statement from his publicist, Makina Lashea.

