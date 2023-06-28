WATCH | Okinawa port awash in blood-red hue after beer factory leak in Japan

The unexpected transformation prompted an apology from Orion Breweries, a local beer factory, which attributed the phenomenon to a food colouring dye that had leaked into a nearby river.

While the company assured the public that there were no health risks associated with the colour change, it acknowledged the inconvenience and worry caused to the community, as reported by the BBC.

Residents in city of Nago on the island of Okinawa in Japan awoke Tuesday to find an area of usually clear blue water had turned a gruesome shade of red.

Residents express mixed reactions to the startling red waters

Upon discovering the scarlet hue of the port, residents of Nago city took to social media to share their reactions. Some described the sight as "gruesome," while others likened it to something "venomous." The sudden change in colour raised concerns and sparked conversations among the locals, who were surprised by the unprecedented spectacle.