The crimson shade that engulfed the port of Nago city surprised its residents, prompting them to express their astonishment on social media. Some found the sight to be disturbing, describing it as "gruesome," while others drew comparisons to something "venomous." The unexpected alteration in color triggered discussions and apprehensions within the local community, who were taken aback by the unprecedented and remarkable spectacle.
A port in Nago city, Okinawa, Japan, has stirred concern among residents as its waters turned a vivid blood red colour.
The unexpected transformation prompted an apology from Orion Breweries, a local beer factory, which attributed the phenomenon to a food colouring dye that had leaked into a nearby river.
While the company assured the public that there were no health risks associated with the colour change, it acknowledged the inconvenience and worry caused to the community, as reported by the BBC.
Residents express mixed reactions to the startling red waters
Upon discovering the scarlet hue of the port, residents of Nago city took to social media to share their reactions. Some described the sight as "gruesome," while others likened it to something "venomous." The sudden change in colour raised concerns and sparked conversations among the locals, who were surprised by the unprecedented spectacle.
Orion Breweries clarifies cause and takes responsibility
Orion Breweries, the beer factory held responsible for the colour change, clarified that the port's transformation was due to a food colouring dye that had leaked into a nearby river.
The dye had entered the river through rain gutters, resulting in the striking red appearance of the port's waters. The company emphasised that the dye posed no health risks to humans or the environment but acknowledged the impact it had on the residents of Nago city.
Orion Breweries issued a formal apology, expressing regret for the "enormous trouble and worry" caused by the incident.
Following the incident, Orion Breweries President Hajime Murano assured the public that the company would conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the leak.
Nago city known for more than its crimson port
Nago city is renowned for its pineapple farms and serves as a popular fishing destination. While the crimson port drew attention due to its striking colour, the region offers a diverse range of attractions beyond this recent incident.
The area's picturesque landscapes and thriving agricultural practices contribute to its appeal among tourists and locals alike.
Orion Breweries, the local beer factory involved in the incident, is recognised for its eponymous lager. The brewery's flagship beer is known for its mild taste and holds a special place in the tropical Okinawa region.
