Watch: North Korea's Kim Jong-un's teary-eyed appeal to arrest declining birth rate

In an unbelievable moment, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un was seen bursting into tears in front of thousands of “mothers” of the country and begging them to give birth to more babies so that the rapid decline in the birth rate of the country can be stopped.



While delivering the highly choreographed plea to the women who had gathered to attend the National Mothers’ Meeting in Pyongyang on Sunday (Dec 3), the dictator could be seen dabbing his eyes using a handkerchief.



Kim Jong-un, while addressing the women as “Dear Mothers”, said, “Preventing a decline in birth rates and good childcare are all of our housekeeping duties we need to handle while working with mothers.”



He said that his country was being confronted with a host of “social tasks that our mothers should join to tackle.”

“These tasks include bringing up their children so that they will steadfastly carry forward our revolution, eliminating the recently-increasing non-socialist practices, promoting family harmony and social unity, establishing a sound way of cultural and moral life, making the communist virtues and traits of helping and leading one another forward prevail over our society, stopping the declining birth rate, and taking good care of children and educating them effectively,” said Kim Jong-un.