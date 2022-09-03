Watch | Man threatens to crash plane into Walmart after stealing it in Mississippi

A video of a man threatening to crash a plane into a Walmart has gone viral after he stole it in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated according to the Tupelo Police Department.

It said in a Facebook post, “Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an aeroplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo."

The pilot of a small airplane, which is a nine-seater 1987 Beech C90A with two engines, has been circling the store in the air for more than three hours.

BREAKING: Tupelo, Mississippi police fear the pilot at the controls of this plane is threatening to fly it into a Walmart. Evacuations are underway.

The former employee of Tupelo Regional Airport called 911 and threatened to intentionally crash into Wal-Mart on West Main.

Shortly after 8 am that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Highlighting that state law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation, Governor Tate Reeves said all citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.



