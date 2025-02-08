A flight from Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, turned into a frightening experience when a passenger pulled out a gun and threatened to kill people shortly after takeoff. The sudden incident shocked everyone on board.

The situation caused panic on board and forced… pic.twitter.com/eH1faOhtfF — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 6, 2025

The flight crew stops the gunman

The flight attendants acted quickly and managed to control the man before he could harm anyone. The pilot immediately decided to turn the plane around and return to Toncontin International Airport, where it landed safely on Thursday.

Police arrest the suspect

As soon as the plane landed, National Police officers came on board and arrested the man. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

Passengers continue their journey

According to reports from Mirror, after the scary situation, the airline arranged another flight for the passengers to continue their trip to Roatán. Officials have not shared any details about the suspect or why he had the gun.

Security concerns at the airport

People are now questioning how the man was able to bring a gun onto the plane.

A local resident said,"They must have very ineffective passenger screening going on at that airport, very dangerous if it happened during the flight."

Both CM Airlines and TagAirlines, which operate flights on this route, have not commented on the security failure.



