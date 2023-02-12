WATCH: Man extinguishes 55 candles in a minute by jump heel clicks, sets world record

Every individual has a distinct skill that makes them unique, and the Guinness World Records (GWR) honours such skills that demonstrate human triumphs in any field. GWR acknowledges everything that deviates from what is considered to be "normal." This time, they conferred the title to a man who jumped and extinguished 55 candles in one go.

This record attempt, according to the website, was a part of many adjudications for the Welsh-language TV station S4C that were taking place all around Wales. On social media, a similar video is now trending. GWR shared a video of the same on their official Instagram account.

Previously, a woman set a record for wearing the most underwear in 30 seconds. On July 25, 2022, Rachael Schmitt beat the record for wearing the most underwear in 30 seconds, according to the website.

Rachael broke the record while monitoring a stopwatch on the opposite side, as shown in the Instagram reel. She continued putting on the underwear one on top of the other until she was in her nineteenth pair. The American woman wanted to try a record for her own personal accomplishment and believed it would be a fun challenge.