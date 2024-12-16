Tel Aviv, Israel

Israeli strikes on the Syrian military sites filled the skies with 'colossal' explosions as the blasts got registered on earthquake sensors, according to a war monitor group.

Advertisment

The military sites located in the coastal Tartus region were targeted by what was one of "the heaviest strikes" in the Syrian area in more than a decade, said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"Israeli warplanes launched strikes' targeting a series of sites including air defence units and 'surface-to-surface missile depots," the war monitor said in what it called "the heaviest strikes in Syria's coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012."

BREAKING: ???? The Israeli airstrike and the resulting explosion in Tartous, Syria was so large, that an earthquake alert of 3.0 on the Richter Scale was triggered pic.twitter.com/DNqdJEOIKs — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) December 16, 2024 ×

Advertisment

As per the officials, the explosion was so huge that its magnitude of 3.0 was recorded on seismic sensors.

Also Read: Israel greenlights $11 million plan to 'double' Golan Heights population amid regional tensions

Tartus has been one of the two military bases of Russia in Syria and was earlier used as a naval base and an ammunition depot.

Advertisment

The huge explosion, along with the secondary explosions, indicated that a large volume of stored armaments was present in the area.

Video of the explosion circulates on social media

In the dramatic videos which circulated on the social media platform, a huge bright flash was seen, followed by various explosions that led to the formation of an enormous cloud of smoke into the air.

Watch: Israel Aims to 'Double Population' in Occupied Golan Heights

Earlier, Russia's foreign ministry said that it had evacuated some of the diplomatic staff from Syria, a week after the nation's dictator Bashar al-Assad fled the country.

As per researcher Richard Cordaro, a magnetometer station which is 820km away in Isnik, Turkey also detected the blast.

He said the signal travelled nearly 'twice as fast' as that of a normal earthquake.

In 1971, the Soviet Union was the one to first establish a naval military base in Tartus.

The facility had been classed as a "Material-Technical Support Point" till 2017 and not as a base, and is the only entrance point to the Mediterranean for Russia.

The centre was used for carrying out the supply and delivery of armaments after Russia participated in the Syrian civil war in 2015.

A Kremlin spokesperson said on Wednesday (Dec 11) that Moscow has been in touch with the new authorities in Syria and discussing the future of their bases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq and non-state actors like Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.