WATCH | 'I like the sound of that': Tucker Carlson's toxic remarks against women resurface

Tucker Carlson's latest behind-the-scenes leaked video showed the rightwing Fox News' former host making insinuating comments about a makeup artist. Carlson can be seen speaking about what women do when they are in the bathroom and if they ever engage in pillow fights.

Progressive watchdog Media Matters for America published Carlson's footage on Thursday.

“When they go to the ladies… pic.twitter.com/SzR08Xc3eT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2023 × The footage emerged after another video was leaked in which Carlson made coarse remarks about a woman as well as viewers of Fox News. He also discussed sexual techniques with British TV host Piers Morgan in the video, made disparaging remarks about the streaming service of Fox Nation and commented on a lawyer who deposed the former host in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit, whom Carlson calls a “slimy little motherfucker”.

The $1.6 billion suit, which was based on the broadcast carried out by Fox News of the false claims made by Donald Trump about the 2020 US election, was last month settled for $787.5 million. Shortly after, Carlson was fired by Fox News in a surprise development. Carlson's insinuating comments in the viral video In the video leaked on Thursday, Carlson is seen present on the set and is getting his makeup applied by an unidentified woman.

“Can I ask you a question? You don’t have to answer, it’s personal," Carlson says. The make-up artist indicates assent.

Carlson states, “I’m not speaking of you, but more in general with ladies, when they go to the ladies room and ‘powder their noses’, is there actually nose-powdering going on?”

The woman replies, “Sometimes.” Carlson then says, “Oooh. I like the sound of that.” The woman answers, “Most of the time, it’s lipstick.”

Continuing the conversation, Carlson asks, “Do pillow fights ever break out? You don’t have to, you don’t have to –”

The woman replies, “Not in the bathroom.” “OK. Not in the bathroom. That’d be more a dorm activity," says the host.

WATCH | Tucker Carlson's exit costs FOX $690 million After his unintelligible comment off camera, Carlson apologises to the woman

