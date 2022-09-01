Watch: Four Israeli missiles strike Aleppo airport triggering explosions and fires

The Aleppo airport in northern Syria was the target of several Israeli raids on Wednesday, according to the official SANA news agency, which also reported material damage.

According to the service, "the Israeli enemy targeted Aleppo International Airport with missile fire at around 2000 hours (1700 GMT), causing some material damage at the heart of the facility." No mention of casualties was done. Earlier, SANA had noted "the sound of explosions" nearby.

There was an attack, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is located in Britain and gets its information from a vast network of sources on the ground.

According to the report, four Israeli missiles were fired toward the airport's runway and depots thought to house Iranian-supplied missiles. The Observatory claimed the strikes had caused explosions and fires but did not disclose any injuries.

Additionally, SANA said on Wednesday that "enemy" missiles had been deflected above the capital of Damascus by anti-aircraft defences. Israeli rockets, according to state television, were used. SANA reported last Thursday that a series of Israeli airstrikes on the western Hama and Tartus districts resulted in the injuries of two civilians.

They were among the heaviest Israeli raids against Iranian-aligned forces in Syria, according to the Observatory. Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes against its northern neighbour since the Syrian Civil War broke out in 2011, targeting both government forces as well as partner forces backed by Iran and Hezbollah fighters.

Israel has admitted to carrying out hundreds of strikes, despite rarely commenting on specific ones. The Israeli military has defended the move as being vital to stop Iran, Israel's archenemy, from establishing itself at its doorstep.

