Watch: First non-binary recipient of German book prize shaves head in solidarity with protesting Iranian women

In a show of solidarity with the Iranian women protesting for their rights, on Monday, Kim de l'Horizon, the first non-binary author to win the German book prize, shaved their head onstage as they received the prestigious award.

As per AFP, at the award ceremony in Frankfurt, l'Horizon said "This award is not just for me" adding that they think that the jury the text "to send a signal against hatred, for love and for the fight of all those people who are being suppressed because of their bodies."

Kim de l'Horizon, first non-binary author to win the German book prize, sang, gave a moving speech on a prize as a sign for love and against hatred, shaved their hair on stage and honored the inspiring women in Iran. I am so moved!!! https://t.co/oW75Xg8r2K — Dr. Maha El Hissy د. مها الحصي (@mahaelhissy) October 17, 2022 ×

The author reportedly gave "a moving speech on a prize as a sign for love and against hatred", sang a song and then shaved their head in solidarity with the Iranian women protesting following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Watch it here:

„Dieser Preis ist offensichtlich auch für die Frauen im #Iran“, sagt Kim de l'Horizon, Gewinner des deutschen Buchpreises gestern. "Das ist ein Zeichen gegen Hass, für die Liebe", und für den Kampf aller Menschen, die wegen ihres Körpers unterdrückt werden." #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/YAwKdGhbtr — Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri) October 18, 2022 ×

"With tremendous creative energy, the non-binary narrator of Kim de l'Horizon's novel... searches for a language of their own," said the jury adding that the "inspired" them.

Kim de l'Horizon won the German book prize for their debut novel titled "Blutbuch" (Blood book).

The German Book Prize honours the best German-language novel of the year and honours them with a 24,600 dollars or 25,000 euro prize.

Netizens too appreciated l'Horizon's act of solidarity:

YES! What an amazing acceptance that was. German Book Prize 2022 goes to Kim de l'Horizon! So, so happy for this talented debut author 👏👏👏 @dumontverlag — JamieLeeSearle (@JamieLeeSearle) October 17, 2022 ×

Wow. Preisträger*in Kim de l'Horizon rasiert sich bei der Preisverleihung des #dbp22 die Haare ab und erklärt sich solidarisch mit den Frauen der #IranRevolution. pic.twitter.com/FBuParewWG — Johannes Ehsan Fischer (@jofijaan) October 17, 2022 ×

Swiss author Kim de l'Horizon shaved their head on stage after winning the prestigious German Book Prize on Monday with the novel ‘Blutbuch’ (Blood Book), in a show of solidarity with the women protesting in Iran. #Germany #BookPrize2022 pic.twitter.com/y508SdHKLP — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 18, 2022 ×

