Watch | Fight the fight! American tourist, kangaroo involve in a nasty skirmish at Australian zoo

The video of an American tourist fighting with a 'naughty' kangaroo at a wildlife sanctuary in Australia is doing rounds on social media.

The footage of the skirmish, filmed by the man's daughter, shows him smiling nervously as a few hits get exchanged between both sides.

"My dad was just trying to make sure that kangaroo stopped getting frisky with that lady," his daughter wrote on TikTok while sharing the video.

The video shows the kangaroo following a woman, which was when the man intervened in order to help her. When he reached out to stop the animal, the kangaroo stood up and started jumping and clawing at the man. Zoo Attack:

American tourist who visited in Perth zoo is forced for Self-defense after kangaroo attacked him for what seems like fight on lady's heart.#kangaroo #zoo #Australia pic.twitter.com/pR5CHG5qmC — WORLD MONITOR (@ZeusKingOfTwitt) June 13, 2023 ×

A woman can be heard saying, 'Here's your chance to fight a kangaroo,' in the video.

The man can be seen defending himself when the animal continues to hop towards him and tries to kick him.

Later a young boy can be seen trying to help the man. Both of them try to walk away from the animal while it continues to follow.

Finally, a zookeeper intervened and told the kangaroo, “Cut it out, cut it out, naughty boy,” while pointing at it, after which the animal calmed down and stopped fighting. Netizens react “Aussie lady saves the day with a point of the finger and a stern word,” one TikTok user commented.

“The way he just stopped when he was called a naughty boy,” another user commented.

“The birds (were) egging the kangaroo on saying fight the fight,” another TikTok user wrote.

Park officials told PerthNow that the kangaroo “was just being playful. Sometimes the kangaroos act like that, but they are really just playing... it’s a natural thing.”

“The more you encourage them, the more they will react,” park officials told PerthNow.

(With inputs from agencies)