Watch: Father hears late son's heartbeat in teddy bear sent from donor recipient

An American father was brought to tears when he was gifted a teddy bear with the sound of his late son's heartbeat from the man who received the 16-year-old's heart.

Stephanie Reid shared a heartbreaking video of her husband, John Reid, being overcome with emotion as he opened the package from the recipient of his son's heart, Robert O'Connor.

Reid, 16, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County in January 2019. The teen’s organs helped save several lives, including Robert O’Connor's. The Massachusetts man needed a heart.

After receiving a transplant, he sent the Reid family a teddy bear that had a recording of Dakota Reid’s heartbeat -- now O’Connor’s.

O’Conner took that recording, went to a Build-A-Bear Workshop and had the recording inserted inside the bear, sending it in February to Dakota Reid’s parents, Stephanie Reid and John Reid. The bear’s shirt had the phrase “Best Dad Ever,” US media reported.

