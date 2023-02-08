Watch | Elon Musk praises Youtuber's flawless picture of the Moon captured using mobile phone

Every now and then, people are in awe of nature's beauty and wish to capture it on camera. The moon is the most exquisite subject to photograph, despite how challenging it is to capture the details of it. Surprisingly, what appears as a strange white blob in photographs may now be accurately reproduced on a mobile phone camera, If you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Marques Brownlee, an American YouTuber who talks about technology on his channel, posted a sample of it on Twitter. The moon shot he captured at a x100 was so flawless that even Elon Musk couldn't resist from dropping a 'wow' on his tweet.

I don’t know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you pic.twitter.com/IIe33Vr6rI — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 7, 2023 ×

Users on social media were astounded by how realistic the photograph ended up looking.

Another user wrote, “If it’s not doing that thing where it swaps out the moon with a stock photo of the moon then that’s goddamn impressive lol.”

A few users shared clicks of their own. One user tweeted a photo of the moon captured during the eclipse. The very focused click showed barely a quarter of the moon visible clearly. They wrote, “I did that with my S21 Ultra last year during an eclipse.”

I did that with my S21 Ultra last year during an eclipse. pic.twitter.com/qQndmJ8IDb — Stuart Duncan (@autismfather) February 7, 2023 ×

Marques Brownlee's technology-focused YouTube channel MKBHD gained popularity on social media. Brownlee gives reviews of every device imaginable, from drones to smartphones. He was included on Forbes' Under 30 list in 2021. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk are just a few of the tech luminaries he has spoken with. According to Forbes, Musk personally chose Brownlee's film as the winner of a national competition to advertise his business Tesla's new Model S electric car.