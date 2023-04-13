Watch | Drone footage shows dramatic aerial view of record flooding in Florida

The extent of the historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale was captured in a drone video that is doing the rounds on social media. It shows multiple cars that have been inundated and destroyed by the quickly rising water, owing to the torrential rains that started on Wednesday (April 12) in South Florida and triggered the first flash flood emergency on record in Broward county.

On Wednesday, the Fort Lauderdale area received more than 25 inches of rain, according to the Weather Prediction Centre of the National Weather Service. This storm would break the state's 24-hour rainfall record after it was officially confirmed by the NWS.

In Key West, Florida, a 24-hour rainfall total of 23.28 inches was previously recorded, reported Fox News.

Just shot this drone video of downtown Fort Lauderdale still flooded right now with countless cars trapped in the high water.

Drone footage captured in Fort Lauderdale shows a number of cars that have been left and are now submerged in the floodwaters that are fast rising.

Although no one can be seen in the video, the submerged automobiles' blinking danger lights give away the impact of the floods which happen once in 1,000 years.

Ian Oliver, a meteorologist with FOX Weather, claims that just because a flood of this magnitude happened in Fort Lauderdale once in 1,000 years doesn't mean that it won't happen again in the next 1,000 years. The possibility of that happening in any one year is instead "one-tenth of 1%," Oliver continued.

Due to the record flooding, the city of Fort Lauderdale declared an emergency, and first responders have been on the scene in force, attending to countless rescue calls.

Additionally, the Wednesday closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) was a result of the floods. On Thursday, the airport was scheduled to reopen at noon. However, according to officials, the airport won't reopen until 5 a.m. on Friday because of the amount of flooding and debris on the airfield.

Videos and pictures show water gushing inside of buildings all around the region as floodwaters entered.

In one image, water can be seen dripping through a glass door, and in another video, a garage door opens to reveal the enormous amounts of water flooding the streets.

Concerns about more flooding in the area are high by the prospect of more severe rain in South Florida for the remainder of the week.

Additionally, the Southeast, particularly Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, is at risk for severe weather.