Watch: Dashcam video shows wildfire burning out of control in Canada

Over 16,000 people in Canada's eastern province of Nova Scotia were forced to evacuate their homes on Monday (May 29) as one of hundreds of wildfires raging across the country threatened the city of Halifax. A dashcam video showed a family in Nova Scotia escaping the wildfire with flames and smoke on either side of the highway. The video, which was tweeted by the news agency Reuters early Monday showed embers and red smoke filling the air.

Due to low visibility, the car was about to collide with the vehicle in front. The driver applied brakes immediately when the rear headlights of the car were visible.

Halifax declares state of emergency

Halifax declared a state of emergency late Sunday with the municipality saying it would be effective for seven days unless lifted or extended. The Nova Scotia Power had temporarily disconnected power in affected areas.

The Canadian city of Halifax in Nova Scotia declared a state of local emergency after a wildfire caused evacuations and power outages, with authorities shutting several schools in the affected areas

And telecommunication firms Rogers and Bell Canada's Bell Aliant tweeted that some customers in communities evacuated due to wildfires may experience services disruptions.

Halifax facing 'unprecedented' fire situation: Mayor

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said on Sunday that the city of 430,000 was facing an unprecedented fire situation. Addressing a press conference, Mayor Savage said, "We have not expanded the (evacuation zone) perimeter since yesterday, which is some hope that perhaps this situation has stabilized. But it is a dangerous situation," the news agency AFP reported early Monday.