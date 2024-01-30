Watch: Chilling footage records Arizona girl's abduction by convicted criminal in broad daylight

A chilling footage emerged of a man trying to abduct a fifth-grade student in broad daylight. The man, who attempted to kidnap the child, is now in prison.

The incident happened early morning just before 8 am on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

37-year-old Joseph Ruiz was taken into custody on custodial interference and kidnapping charges, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In the video clip, Ruiz’s silver car was seen waiting after the girl departed from her family's apartment located at 43rd Avenue and Onyx Avenue.

The police said that when the accused got out and tried to kidnap the girl, she somehow was able to escape. Glendale PD has released surveillance video showing the attempted kidnapping of a young girl walking to school on Friday morning. The victim "did exactly what she needed to do to avoid this situation from becoming much worse," officials said. https://t.co/vC73UI7bjW #abc15 pic.twitter.com/QUHGD8whfp — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) January 29, 2024 × Ruiz, who is a convicted violent criminal, appeared to not know the victim. After she ran away, three students extended their help to her after they noticed that the girl was distressed.

Eventually, Ruiz was arrested later that day. The girl was heard screaming “no” when the man chased her, said a KPHO reporter who had seen the raw video.

A neighbour's surveillance camera had captured the footage. The girl informed the police “that [the] unknown adult male had attempted to grab her as she walked to school.”

Students hailed as ‘heroes’ for helping victim

The police said that Ruiz was later tracked down by them somewhere else in the city.

In Ruiz’s court appearance video, the state’s attorney said, “I would note that he has a history of violence. He was convicted of an aggravated assault, a class 3 dangerous felony.

The charges were imposed on him "after [Ruiz] stabbed his mother in the neck."

Meanwhile, the people hailed the three minors who helped the girl as “heroes.”

Amcy Borquez, whose younger sister and two younger cousins helped the girl, said, “They hid her because the man was chasing her. I think they were very brave for their age. I’m telling them all day, like you’re heroes.