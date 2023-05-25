WATCH | Ahead of inauguration, Delhi police tighten security around new parliament building

Ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament building, which is scheduled on Sunday (May 28), visuals have come up from outside the venue on Thursday that showed heavy security arrangements.

The Parliament Road and the area around the new structure can be seen surrounded by barricades in the visuals released by news agency ANI on its official Twitter handle.

The building, set at the heart of Lutyens in Delhi, has been built as a part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. #WATCH | The #NewParliamentBuilding will be inaugurated on Sunday, 28th May. Visuals from outside the new building in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UK6PQzrVZ2 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023 ×

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28. The new structure will soon be the seat of the highest legislative body of the largest democracy in the world. The government headed by PM Modi intends for the new parliament building to be the centre of legislative activity rather than the current colonial-era building. However, a political row has erupted as the inauguration date for the new building draws closer.

The government of India's website on the Central Vista project underlines the need for a new parliament building.

"Over the years, the parliamentary activities and the number of people working therein and visitors have increased manifold...the new constructions and modifications have been done in an ad-hoc manner. For example, two new storeys constructed in 1956 over the outer circular part of the building hid the dome of the Central Hall and changed the facade of the original building. Further, the coverings of Jaali windows have reduced the natural light in the halls of two houses of the Parliament. Therefore, it is showing signs of distress and over-utilization and is not able to meet the current requirements in terms of space, amenities and technology," says the website

However, ahead of the inauguration, the event has been caught up in a political tussle. Many of the opposition parties have raised objections over the new parliament and decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony on Sunday. 20 political parties to boycott inauguration ceremony A total of 20 parties in the opposition have rallied against the Centre at the inauguration event. They released a joint statement expressing discontent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new parliament building, “completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu.”

They claimed that this decision is “not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy.”

To protest this, opposition parties, including the Congress, Left and TMC have collectively announced their decision to boycott the inauguration, terming it as an “undignified act”. PIL filed in SC seeking inauguration by President Murmu On Thursday, a PIL was filed in Supreme Court seeking direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (May 28).

As per the PIL, Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.

The statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on May 18, and invites issued by the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, about the inauguration of the new Parliament building, is in violation of the Indian Constitution, the PIL filed by advocate Jaya Sukin said.

"That Prime Minister is appointed by the President and other ministers are appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister. The President of India is authorised to appoint constitutional functionaries such as Governors, Judges of both the Supreme Court and high court, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, chairman and manager of the Union Public Service Commissioner, Chief Election Commissioner, Financial Commissioner, and other Election commissioners," the plea said.

It stated, "Respondent's (Secretary and Union) decision is illegal, Arbitrary, high-handed, whimsical and unfair, abuse of authority and against the principles of natural justice."

"Respondents has violated Indian Constitution and Constitution is not being respected. Parliament is the supreme legislative body of India. The Indian Parliament comprises of the President and the two Houses - Rajya Sabha (Council of States) and Lok Sabha (House of the People). The President has the power to summon and prorogue either House of Parliament or to dissolve Lok Sabha," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)