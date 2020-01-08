Wasn't aware of anything: Carlos Ghosn's wife after Japanese authorities issue arrest warrant for her

Carole Ghosn, former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's wife, has said that she did not know about her husband's mysterious escape from Japan to Lebanon last month.

Carole remarks came after Japanese prosecutors issued an arrest warrant against her in the case.

Mrs Ghosn told a French newspaper that she was in Beirut with her children for Christmas when she received a call about her husband's escape which she described as the best surprise "in all my life!"

"Fleeing was the only possible choice as he saw his trial being postponed indefinitely and he was being detained in conditions that deprived him of his rights with the aim of dehumanising him," she said as reported by news agency AFP.

She alleged that her husband is a victim of an "industrial plot and the war between Renault and Nissan", adding that he cannot plead guilty for something that he did not do.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ghosn is expected to hold a press conference in Lebanon on Wednesday. This will be the first time when Ghosn will be holding a public conference after fleeing from Japan where he is facing trial.

"I have not fled justice - I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week," Ghosn said after landing in Beirut.

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn stunned the world with his surprise escape to Lebanon last month.

Ghosn, while awaiting trial, eluded media and authorities to escape to Lebanon when, as per his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, all three of his passports were in possession of the lawyers.

Ghosn is unlikely to be forced to return to Japan in the absence of an extradition treaty between Lebanon and Japan.

The former auto executive was initially arrested in Tokyo in November 2018. He faces four charges which include hiding income and enriching himself through payments to Middle East dealerships. Ghosn denies all charges.