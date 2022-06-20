Washington: Multiple people including police officer shot at

A music event in Washington saw multiple people, including a police officer getting shot at. Local media said that the incident took place on U Steer Northwest.

"MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) is responding to the situation in the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing," said the DC Police Department in a tweet.

The police department confirmed that an officer was shot

In a tweet, DC police Union also confirmed that a police officer was shot during the DC shooting. " We can confirm that one of our members working in the area of 14th and U St NW has been shot. The member has been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition."

According to a local media outlet, the shooting took place at or near the site of a Juneteenth music concert called "Moechella" on 14th and U Street. There are unconfirmed reports of more victims being found with one MPD officer being shot in the leg police are asking everyone to avoid the area, said local US media on Monday.

There has been a spate of gun violence in the US in recent time. The incidents, especially the one at a school in Texas, has stirred the public to demand gun control.

Gun rights have been enshrined in US constitution and any demand for gun control meets stiff political resistance especially from the Republican Party.

US President Joe Biden has underlined need to ban assault weapons.

"We need to ban assault weapons. ... if we can't, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

