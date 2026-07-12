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'Warning shots fired': Iran closes Strait of Hormuz as war in West Asia reignites: What's happening

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 05:42 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 05:42 IST
'Warning shots fired': Iran closes Strait of Hormuz as war in West Asia reignites: What's happening

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' navy closed the Strait of Hormuz Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it has closed the Strait of Hormuz after stopping a ship with a warning shot and threatens a severe response to any further US action. The move follows Iran-Oman talks on maritime security and comes amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

The war in West Asia Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' navy announced early on Sunday (July 12) that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz after several ships attempted to pass through the strategic waterway.

A warning shot fired at the vessels struck and stopped one of the ships, the navy said in a statement posted on Telegram.

"The Strait of Hormuz is closed until further notice and until the end of America's interventions in the region, and no vessel will be permitted to pass through," the statement said.

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The statement by IRGC added that any "new act of aggression against us, it will be met with a severe response, and new enemy bases in the region will be targeted." The announcement was carried by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). It also warned that if the "enemy" uses the incident as a pretext and makes any "misstep," it will face a "severe response." Semi-official Fars news agency reported that the ship was targeted with a cruise missile.

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This comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat to discuss what Tehran described as "appropriate mechanisms for ensuring the safe passage of ships" through the strategic waterway. According to a statement from Iran's foreign ministry, the talks focused on maintaining shipping under the interim agreement.

Mojtaba vs Trump

The attack also comes a day after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Saturday (July 11) pledged to "avenge the blood" of Khamenei and the "martyrs" killed in the war, stating that it is a "demand" by the people of the Islamic Republic. "We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers," Khamenei said in a written message on social media.


On the other hand, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (July 11) warned Iran, saying 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded to “completely decimate” the country. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the “orders have been given” and that the US military is ready to destroy the country in case Iran succeeds in assassinating the US President. “Orders have already been given, and the US Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one-year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran,” Trump’s social media post read.


About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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