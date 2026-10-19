/'Want to try your luck again? Be our guest': Iran's Araghchi dares Trump

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hit back at United States President Donald Trump declaring that Tehran had “unfinished jobs too” after Trump threatened to renew attacks against Iran. Araghchi challenged Trump’s claims that Washington and its allies would “soon finish the job” if Iran did not changed course.

“Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job’, Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” Araghchi wrote on X.

He also hit out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for drawing the United States close to another conflict for his political gains.

“Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel—let alone POTUS,” he said.

Trump endorses Netanyahu, calls him "Strong, Brave"

The comments by Araghchi comes after Trump endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of pivotal Israeli election. The Oct. 27 election will determine whether Netanyahu ⁠remains in power amid wars in Gaza, ​Lebanon and Iran.

Trump on Sunday praised Netanyahu as a “great warrior prime minister” and peace partner. He credited ⁠him with joining the United States in launching attacks on Iran in February.

“Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant ⁠in the face of tremendous opposition, including that ​coming ⁠from even Israel, itself,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.