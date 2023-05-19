ugc_banner

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Saudi for supporting Kyiv

Kyiv, UkraineUpdated: May 19, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on May 19, 2023 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) welcoming Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Arab League Summit in Jeddah. Photograph:(AFP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday met Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and thanked him for backing Ukraine's sovereignty, a statement from the presidency said.

"The President thanked the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Zelensky's office said, adding that he had invited Mohammed bin Salman to visit Ukraine. 

Zelensky "noted the successful participation of Saudi Arabia in the return of ten prisoners of war" and said he hoped to continue joint efforts on the issue.

Zelensky also met with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, who he thanked for "Iraq's solidarity" and its "firm position in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state."

Zelensky also held talks with the heads of the delegations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Kuwait, with whom he discussed Ukraine's peace formula. 

The formula refers to Zelensky's peace plan, which includes the full withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's state borders.

The Ukrainian leader discussed issues relating to trade and investment as well as "global food security and the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative" with the UAE delegation head. 

He "emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine's peaceful efforts by the countries of the region" in discussions with Oman's Asaad bin Tarik Al Said.

Zelensky also "expressed gratitude to Kuwait for its consistent support... repeatedly confirmed in the course of voting for the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly."

