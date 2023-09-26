Viral video shows moment young black gymnast faces racism, Simone Biles says it 'broke my heart'

In Ireland, a case of blatant racism has come to light, where a black school girl was left out of a medal ceremony at a Gymnastics event.

A video of the event, which actually dates back to March 2022, has gone viral on social media, and more than a year after the incident Gymnastics Ireland has issued a written apology to the girl.

'Badly let down'

As per the Guardian, in a statement, Ireland's sport ministry said that the young girl at the centre of the racism row was "badly let down".

In the statement, the ministry said that "It is unfortunate that this process took so long."

"The child was badly let down, and it is right and proper that Gymnastics Ireland has issued an apology. We understand that they have committed to put measures in place to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again."

"The department is committed to a zero-tolerance approach to racism in sport."

In a statement to The Irish Times, the Gymnastics Ireland said it immediately engaged with the girl's parents after receiving the complaint. It also said that this was done "in addition to immediately engaging with the official in question."

"Initially we attempted to address the matter through the informal process of our discipline and complaints policy," said Gymnastics Ireland.

"However, following a series of communications with the parents they informed Gymnastics Ireland that they would not be engaging in the process and were seeking legal advice," it added.

What happened?

As per The Guardian report, Una May, the CEO of Sports Ireland, said that the judge who in the viral video can be seen ignoring the only black gymnast in the line-up had got medals "tangled up".

This video is making the rounds. In the Gymnastics Ireland statement released today about this event that occurred 1 yr ago they said "The official also expressed deep regret for what they described as an honest error" What kind of error is that?This was a blatant act of racism.

In an earlier statement, Gymnastic Ireland attempted to pacify the situation and said "The official concerned said that upon realising the mistake they immediately rectified it and ensured that the competitor concerned was presented with her medal before she left the field of play."

"The official also expressed deep regret for what they described as an honest error and requested the opportunity to apologise in person to the competitor and her family. This request was initially declined," it said, adding that subsequently a "written apology provided by the identified individual has since been issued to the competitor and her family."

Responding to the now viral video, Simone Biles, the four times Olympic gymnastics, said it "broke my heart" and added "There is no room for racism in any sport or at all."

Commenting on the racism, another gymnast, Olympic silver medallist, Jordan Chiles, said the incident was "beyond hurtful on so many levels."

