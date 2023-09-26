Florida's woman 'borrows' alligator for birthday photo shoot, stores reptile in bathtub

Florida is notorious for the weirdest news stories. In the latest one, a Florida woman "borrowed" an alligator from her previous work place. She was apparently planning on having a photoshoot with the reptile.

How does someone 'borrow' an alligator?

The woman, who has been identified as Madison Stephan, actually abducted the alligator from Croc Encounters, a reptile park and alligator farm, based in Tampa, Florida.

Using a key she still had in her possession, the woman sneaked into the park before the hours and "borrowed" the alligator without permission.

Stephan then kept the juvenile alligator in a bath tub at the Grove Resort and Water Park in Winter Garden, the venue of her birthday celebrations.

As per The Palm Beach Post, the events have been confirmed by the Florida woman's friend, who told authorities that they both drove to Croc Encounters together where Stephan "had a surprise for her."

Leaving her friend in the car, Stephan walked inside the facility and returned with the alligator. Following this, the two women drove to the hotel for a five-day holiday.

What state was the alligator in?

The alligator was rescued on September 4th by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As per officials, the roughly two foot long alligator was found "cold to touch," after being in cold water in a bathtub for so long.

Following the rescue, the young alligator was returned to Croc Encounters.

What charges does the Florida woman face?

As per the report, John Paner, the owner of Croc Encounters, refused to press charges against Stephan.

However, under state laws, Stephan has been issued a notice for the possession of the alligator.