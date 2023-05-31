Vietnam heatwave: Hanoi turns off street lights to save electricity amid soaring temperatures

To keep the power system of the country running amid soaring temperatures, Vietnam's capital city Hanoi has turned some street lights off partially to keep the national power system running.

The record rise in temperature has triggered a surge in the demand for air conditioning in some parts of the Southeast Asian nation.

As per local media reports, two-thirds of street lights were turned off after 11 pm after which the parks in the city descended into total darkness.

The weather officials issued a warning that the country could be hit by heatwave in the month of June.

Following the warning, several cities cut back on public lighting after state utility company Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said rising public demand for air conditioning could burden the national grid further.

"It's so harsh and hot outside that people have to wear protective clothing to cool down and not get burned," Reuters quoted Hanoi resident Tran Van Hung, 67, as saying on Monday (May 29).

"I am worried about a power shortage, which may badly impact us during the hot summer," Hanoi resident Do Tung Duong said while on a walk in the dim city centre.

Another resident, Vu Thi Hoa, told AFP she agreed with the measure to cut public lighting.

"We should turn off unnecessary electric equipment, especially the lights. It feels hotter if there are too many lights on," she said.

"We need power for fans and air conditioners. It will be terrible if there is a power cut."

In response to EVN's calls for power saving, Hanoi Public Lighting Company HAPULICO reduced the city's street lights.

Although some cuts are made to street lights every year, "the power saving scheme is in a wider area this year, covering 70 percent of the city's public lighting system," HAPULICO deputy director Le Trung Kien told local media.

"We still ensure enough lighting for traffic, security and order."

The cuts may last until the end of August, said HAPULICO. Vietnam reports record high temperatures of 44.1 degrees Vietnam's northern and central regions are experiencing a heat wave, which has caused temperatures in some locations to reach a record 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Low pressure advancing from the west and the Foehn effect are the reasons for the extreme temperatures over the past three days. The Fohn effect is a meteorological change from wet and cold conditions on one side of a mountain to warmer and drier conditions on the other side. There have been 39 to 43-degree temperature readings in about 15 different places.

The highest temperature was 42 degrees in the northwestern Son La Province and 43 degrees in the north-central Nghe An Province.

(With inputs from agencies)