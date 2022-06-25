Video: US father pummels a man accused of killing his son in court

In a courtroom in Ohio, the father of a young murder victim lost control and repeatedly sucker-punched the suspect in the death of his son. According to reports, Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, was fatally stabbed by 22-year-old Desean Brown, who is also accused of throwing her 3-year-old son, Nylo, into the Ohio River while he was still alive.

If found guilty, he might have received the death penalty, but Antonio Hughes, the boy's biological father, was eager to exact his own brand of justice. Hughes can be seen sitting in the back row of the Hamilton County courthouse in a video obtained by Fox 19. He then sneaks up to the defence table from behind and strikes Brown in the jaw with a right hook.

Two sheriff's deputies rushed to stop the irate father and tackled him to the ground as he continued to beat Brown.

On Thursday, Desean Brown, accused of murdering 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore and putting her son, Nylo, into the Ohio River still alive, was punched by the boy's father during a procedural hearing. pic.twitter.com/Fv82goMRGH — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) June 23, 2022 ×

Another video from WCPO 9 shows Hughes pursuing the alleged murderer while restrained and flanked by three deputies before lunging at him. The video reveals that it ultimately took four police to bring him back to the ground.

According to WCPO 9, Hughes was charged with contempt of court and will spend seven days in jail.

According to the Cincinnati Inquirer, authorities claim that Brown plotted to kill Lattimore for months before allegedly stabbing her in December 2020.

