Video shows officer crushed against door by mob storming US Capitol

Another horrifying video from Wednesday's riots at the US Capitol Hill has emerged, which shows a policeman crushed between the pro-Trump mob and officers defending the building.

The said policeman was pinned between a door and the masses of people as per the video captured by investigative outlet Status Coup.

HORRIFYING Footage Shot by @JonFarinaPhoto of Trump’s Army Storming Inside the Capitol and Attacking Cops.



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/DwqQd1HuBM pic.twitter.com/c8GHiWAEfp — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) January 7, 2021 ×

It can also be seen that at least one individual attempted to rip away the officer's mask while he was wedged.

What follows is even more ghastly. The officer reenters the frame of the video stuck in the same position, now maskless and bloodied, screaming for help.

A low voice can be heard amid the fray, yelling, "Let him back, let him out!"

The officer eventually was able to free himself from the door.

According to a report published on CNN, Jon Farina, who noted the clash between police and rioters was constant, said the rioters "just kept rotating in and out. They would say 'We need fresh patriots.'"

Farina said police eventually repelled rioters from that location.

Wednesday's storming of the Capitol left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Federal agents in US have arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral. One of them carried the House speaker's lectern and another wore horns and a fur pelt.

Dozens of people have been charged in the aftermath, and the FBI has been asking the public to help identify participants given the proliferation of images of the riots on the internet.

The FBI and the Washington police department's homicide unit are jointly investigating the death of Sicknick, who was injured while defending the Capitol. He had just been sworn in with the US Capitol Police Department, fulfilling a lifelong dream.