Video: Panama consul Telma Deleise Barria dies in Colombia floods after car swept away

Panama’s consul to Bogota Telma Deleise Barria Pinzon, her husband and another family member died when their car was swept away by a river in rural Colombia which was battered by heavy rains.

The 60-year-old diplomat was travelling with her husband and fellow diplomat Pedro Cantillo, another family member and two others when they ran into trouble trying to cross the Frio river in an official vehicle.

The events occurred around 7 pm on Monday and Barria’s body was recovered by rescue workers four hours later. Two more bodies were found on Tuesday morning. The other two people in the car were unharmed.

The five were on their way to a resting spot that could only be reached by crossing the river.

Colonel Diego Vasquez, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, said the vehicle was trapped in the middle of rocks in the river.

"The victims tried to cross the river to reach the Carambolo Hotel where they were staying," he said.

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent condolences over the consul's death.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the death of the Consul of Panama in Colombia and her husband. We send our solidarity to their families, colleagues and friends at this difficult time," a statement from the Colombian government said.

Torrential rains have caused flooding and increased water levels in different parts of Colombia on Monday and Tuesday.

