Video: Kansas newspaper publisher's 98-year-old mother shouts 'Get out of my house!' amid raid

A new video surfaced which showed a Kansas newspaper publisher's 98-year-old mother confronting police officers who were searching her home as part of a raid and asking them, “Get out of my house!”

In the video which was published by the newspaper, Joan Meyer is seen shouting at the six officers who are present inside her home in Kansas which she shares with her Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer.

The woman, who is seen dressed in a long robe or gown and slippers, and standing with the aid of a walker, seems visibly upset.

“Get out of my house ... I don't want you in my house!” she stated at one point. “Don't touch any of that stuff! This is my house!” she shouted.

I absolutely love this video! Watch Joan Meyer, the 98-year-old mother of a Kansas newspaper publisher stand up to these fascist police who are illegally searching her home.



Joan Meyer died the very next day. Rest in Power, Joan. pic.twitter.com/paq0nk9Ax0 — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) August 22, 2023 ×

Son claims 'stress contributed in mother's death'

The newspaper and the homes of the Meyers and a City Council member were raided on August 11, after the newspaper was accused by a local restaurant owner of illegally accessing information about her. A day later, Joan Meyer lost her life. Her son claimed that he thinks that the stress also contributed to her death.

Later, a prosecutor said that the evidence was insufficient to justify the raids, and some of the seized cell phones and computers were returned. The actions of the newspaper are being examined by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

WATCH | Man killed during FBI raid in connection with threats against Biden, other officials

Legal experts stated that the newspaper's police raid violated a federal privacy law or a state law which shields journalists from having to identify sources or hand over unpublished material to law enforcement.

Two state lawmakers, Democratic state Rep. Jason Probst and Kansas House Democratic Leader Vic Miller, said that they will be pursuing legislation dealing with search warrants next year. “I don’t want this to fade away until we’ve addressed it,” said Miller, while speaking at a Statehouse news conference.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.