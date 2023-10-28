Video | Horrific multiple vehicle collision claims lives of 35 in Egypt

At least 35 people lost their lives and more than 50 others were injured in a horrific multiple-vehicle collision that took place on an Egyptian highway on Saturday (Oct 28), state media reported.

The incident occurred in the morning and involved a bus and several cars bound for Cairo on the main desert road in the Beheira governorate.

"A horrific collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi al-Natrun led to the death of 35 people, at least 18 of whom burnt to death," said the Al-Ahram news website, indicating "at least 53 were injured".

Several videos and images of the crash shared on social media showed the deadly collision where an overturned lorry could be seen lying across the fast lane on the burnt tarmac. More than 30 people died and more than 60 injured due to a multiple horrific car crash in Egypt today. pic.twitter.com/j76wwnC2ya — Thunder26 (@Thunder261) October 28, 2023 ×

Many cars, engulfed in flames, could also be seen in the video of the site where the collision took place.

Massive crowds of people standing by the road, gazing at the crash site, could also be seen in the videos.

Traffic accidents are very common in Egypt where roads are often in bad repair and the highway code is frequently overlooked.

As per news agency AFP, in 2021, road accidents claimed the lives of nearly 7,000 people in the Arab world's most populous country.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE