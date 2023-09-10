Video | Air China flight makes emergency landing in Singapore, nine injured

An Air China flight flying from Chengdu made an emergency landing and evacuation in Singapore, on Sunday (September 10) after smoke filled its front cargo hold and lavatory, said the city-state’s Changi Airport. In an update, they reported that nine passengers on the flight sustained “minor injuries”.

The officials also said that the plane’s left engine caught fire which has since been put out.

What do we know about the incident?

In a statement on Facebook, Changi Airport said that Flight CA403 “encountered smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory” while on its way to Singapore.

The flight, CA403, took off from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in the Chinese province of Sichuan and was en route to Singapore. According to airport officials, there were a total of 146 passengers and nine crew members on board.

The plane landed on the runway around 4:15 pm (local time) after the flight “declared emergency and requested priority landing” following reports of smoke in the plane, said the airport officials.

Air China and airport operator Changi Airport Group were providing assistance to the passengers and crew, said the Changi Airport. “After landing, emergency slides of the aircraft were deployed for expeditious evacuation,” said the airport officials.

A video clip on X, formerly Twitter, purportedly shows passengers exiting on an emergency slide while another footage shows the cabin filled with smoke before the landing.



Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos, videos and information shared on social media.



About those injured

In an update, Singapore airport officials said that nine passengers “sustained minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and abrasions during the evacuation process,” adding that they have since been “attended to”.

Airport operations affected

Singapore’s Changi Airport said that Runway 3, where the Air China flight landed, will be temporarily closed and flight operations could be affected due to the incident.

“The disabled aircraft was towed away at about 1800 hours,” said the airport, in a statement.

The runway was reopened at around 7:02 pm (local time) after checks. During the closure, one flight was diverted to Batam, Indonesia, said the airport officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added. Citing data from the flight tracking software Umetrip, the China Daily also reported that the plane was an Airbus A320Neo which can accommodate 158 passengers.

It reportedly took off from Chengdu at 11:30 am (local time) and was scheduled to land in Singapore at 3:50 pm (local time).

(With inputs from agencies)







WATCH WION LIVE HERE