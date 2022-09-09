‘Very spirit of Great Britain’: UK PM Truss pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, calling on people “come together as a people” to support its new head of state King Charles III.

Describing the Queen as “the rock on which modern Britain was built”, Truss said that her death is a “huge shock” to the country and the world.

She said that Britons must rally around Charles III to “help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all”, adding, “God save the King”.

In an emotional televised address, Truss said that the Queen had “through thick and thin” provided the strength and stability the country needed.

“She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure.”

“Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her,” she added.

“With the king’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother. And as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him. To help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all,” she said.

Concluding her remarks, Truss said, “With the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country,” said Truss, who was formally appointed prime minister by the Queen just two days ago at her Scottish castle Balmoral.

