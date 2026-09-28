/'Very soon': Trump says US will win Iran war, refuses to rule out further strikes

US President Donald Trump has said he expects the conflict with Iran to be won ‘very soon’, while refusing to rule out the possibility of further US military strikes before the American midterm elections. Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the PGA Tour Presidents Cup on Sunday, Trump said the main US objective was to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He also predicted that global oil prices would fall sharply once the conflict ends.

“I think what's going to happen is we're going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war,” Trump said. Asked whether the United States could launch additional military strikes against Iran before the midterm elections, Trump declined to rule out the possibility. “I don't want to say that. I don't want to say that. I mean, it's possible, but I just don't want to say that,” he said.

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Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon remained central to US policy. “And the key is, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, adding that nuclear deterrence was “key to the whole thing.” Trump was also asked whether the US was making progress through military action or economic sanctions under what he called ‘Operation Economic Outcast’. He said Washington was succeeding on both fronts.

“I think both. I think we'll win it both ways. We've already won it really from a military standpoint,” he said, adding, “But that doesn't mean we've stopped that.” Trump also claimed that US pressure had severely damaged Iran's economy, pointing to inflation and a decline in the value of the Iranian currency. “We're certainly winning it very big. If you look at their economy, it's gone. They have no economy,” he said.