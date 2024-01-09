Verbal miscommunication likely behind fatal crash at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, says report

The miscommunication between a coast guard and air traffic control may have been the reason behind the fatal crash which took place at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on January 2, reported the Yomiuri newspaper, citing unidentified sources.

As per the newspaper, the coast guard plane was informed by the control tower that it was “number one", which may have been confused with the signal of it entering the runway and not as an order of departure. The details also emerge as the transport ministry investigates what caused the incident, and whether the incident could have been prevented.

The flight and voice recording devices, which were recovered from the crash site late last week, is likely to untangle contradictory pieces of evidence especially the claim of the coast guard captain that he was given permission for entering the runway even after an official transcript which may suggest otherwise.

On Monday, the flight operations resumed at Haneda’s Runway C, where one week earlier a landing passenger jet crashed into a parked coast guard plane.

All 379 passengers and crew aboard Airbus SE A350-900 of Japan Airlines Co. were evacuated Tuesday evening (Jan 2), within minutes after the plane caught fir, although 14 were injured and two pets were not able survive. Five among the six crew members on the De Havilland Canada Dash 8 of Japan Coast Guard were killed.

However, five out of six Coast Guard crew, who were about to depart on a flight for relief work in response to a major earthquake on Japan's west coast, died and the captain was badly injured.

