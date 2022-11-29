Uvalde school massacre: Victim's mother sues gun manufacturer, police for negligence

Sandra Torres, mother of the Uvalde shooting victim took legal action against the gun distributors and the local governments by filing a lawsuit. She also filed a lawsuit against the 16 law enforcement officers that were present on the scene at the time of the shooting, claiming their negligence that led to her daughter's death.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in Del Rio, Texas. This is for the first time that a lawsuit is submitted by the family of a school shooting victim. The victim was a 10-year-old girl, Eliahna Torres, and she was one of the 19 students and two teachers killed on 24 May at Robb Elementary School in the small south Texas community. Sandra Torres said, "Eliahna loved her family, and she knew how much we loved her. I miss her every moment of every day. I've brought this lawsuit to seek accountability. No parent should ever go through what I have".

The Torres family is still processing the death of their daughter, Sandra Torres described how hard it is to go through it and accept it as the truth. She told in an interview with ABC News, "It's like sometimes it feels unreal like you know, it's just a bad dream. "You know, she's going to appear one day and then reality hits and my baby's never coming back."

A special investigative committee of the Texas House of Representatives released a report in July saying that the police response to the shooting was riddled with failures, allowing the shooter to remain in the classroom for 77 minutes even though 300 officers had arrived at the scene. The lawsuit argues that delay is evidence of negligence.