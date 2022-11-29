'Sorry!' Teen confessed of killing 13 yr old girl by 'accident' in US state of Pennsylvania

A 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy who reportedly admitted through Instagram video chat of murdering a 13 year old girl informed police after he was brought into custody that "it was an accident," read the criminal complaint. The incident took place in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Police on Friday afternoon was alerted by a girl that she reportedly received a video call and text messages from Joshua Cooper. The girl said that in an instagram video chat, Cooper told her that he had killed someone. Cooper also sought help from the girl disposing the body, the complaint said.

When police arrived at Cooper's house in response to the report of the video chat, they observed a young guy sprinting out the rear of the house who they suspect to be Cooper. Police found the 13-year-old victim inside the home with a "large caliber" gunshot wound to her chest, according to the complaint. The authorities said the girl's family later recognised the victim based on the jewellery she was wearing.

Later, police found and apprehended Cooper. The complaint claims that the suspect was making "unsolicited utterances" as he was being taken into custody. Cooper was saying “sorry” and that he is “going to jail for the rest of his life.” However, Cooper was denied bail on several adult charges which includes criminal homicide. The 16 year old teen was sent to a juvenile detention center, according to a police statement, reported CNN.

According to the complaint, Cooper during an interview with detectives reportedly admitted to viewing a Netflix series with the victim in his house. The paper said that the suspect claimed to have been in a previous relationship with the victim. Additionally, according to the complaint, Cooper said that he had accessed his father's safe earlier that day and opened it by replacing the batteries that his father had taken out, rendering the combination lock unoperational. The document stated that he removed, rearranged, and replaced the weapons that were in the safe while telling police that he was organising the ammunition.