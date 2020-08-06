Use this calculator to assess how rich billionaires really are

Jeff Bezos is very rich, so is Bill Gates and so is Mark Zuckerberg. But can you really assess how rich they are.

There can be no definite parameter, you say. "Researchers" have, however, devised a way -- knowing how long it would take him to, for example, earn your entire years’ salary, tackle your entire student debt or pay off your mortgage.

A new website will you give you these exact numbers, as they apply to Bezos and 14 other tech moguls. The company says it uses data on salary, bonuses, earnings from equity and other forms of compensation from 2019 SEC filings to let you calculate just how quickly people like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Susan Wojcicki of YouTube and Reed Hastings of Netflix could pay off all of your expenses.

The data hence tells us the 15 best-paid CEOs in tech have a combined annual income of over $83bn -- greater than the entire gross domestic product of hundreds of countries.

One will be surprised to know Bezos earns a common man's entire salary in under a minute.

As for Elon Musk, his net-worth is almost 20 times the entire budget of the county he sued. He could pay a common man monthly rent after less than 30 minutes of work.

