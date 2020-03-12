Meet Elizabeth Schneider, whose coronavirus story is a beacon of hope

The coronavirus that has reached nearly 115 countries, infecting more than 15,000 and killing over 4,500, comes up with sad and depressing stories now and then. However, the story of Elizabeth Schneider from United States, presents more than a ray of hope in times when the situation looks gloomy.

On February 25, Schneider woke up feeling tired and groggy, three days after she went for a house party.

Schneider felt unwell and returned from office early and started working from home the same day. After taking a short nap in the evening, Schneider realised she had a very high fever.

She underwent certain tests that confirmed she is suffering from COVID-19.

"So initially when I got the test results, I was definitely a little shocked, I really did not expect that I would have COVID-19. I think at the time there were only about a hundred cases in Washington, maybe 500 or more cases across the United States, so I thought wow, I’m really lucky or rather in this case rather unlucky," Schneider said.

Many of Schneider's friends were also feeling sick after the party, but fortunately, they tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Schneider decided to self-quarantine herself despite feeling depressed and restless at one point.

"Towards the beginning of my self-isolation it was fine, I realised that I was sick, that I just needed to hunker down and take care of myself and rest. Towards about the middle or the latter half of it, I started getting very restless and honestly I started getting quite depressed. I live by myself, and I was starting to get really really lonely, Schneider added.

However, Schneider overcame her agony and successfully won the battle against the deadly virus, thereby becoming an inspiration for others.